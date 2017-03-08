ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has finally deposited Rs 24.675 million special grant in boxer M Wasim’s account in the Washington, USA.

Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif approved this grant for WBC champion M Waseem and the PSB deposited the amount in the boxer’s National Bank Washington DC account number 1001000212 on Tuesday.

Talking to The Nation, PSB Director National Federations M Azam Dar has confirmed that the amount has been deposited on the directives of finance division. “The Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) ministry authorised the PSB to deposit the said amount.” When asked the PM had approved Rs 30 million then why 5 million were deducted, Dar said: “After detailed meetings and cutting, the said amount was approved, which we deposited without wasting a single day. Wasim is our pride and the government’s timely assistance will help him win more laurels for the country.” It is pertinent to mention here that such hefty cash was never released for a sportsman in the history of Pakistan sports.