Karachi - Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the clash of Champions Trophy between Pakistan and India will be important for men in green to make a right start in the tournament.

Although India are yet to announce their squad for the upcoming 50-over pinnacle tournament, the fans from both nations have marked their calendars for June 4 when the two arch-rivals take on each other in their group clash.

The chief selector admitted that Pakistan didn’t have a good record against India in the major events, but added he was sure his players could perform well this time around. “We don’t have a great record against India in major events, but every day is a new day and I am sure the players will perform well in the first match. The June 4 game is very important for us, not only because it is against India, but also because it will go a long way in helping us qualify for the semi-finals,” Inzamam was quoted as saying.

Talking about his team, the Pakistan chief selector said that the side was a perfect blend of young and experienced players. Pakistan are slated to play two warm-up games in Birmingham before their clash against India — taking on Bangladesh on May 27 before facing world champions Australia on May 29. They will also attend a week-long training camp from the third week of May in Birmingham to prepare for the eight-team event, beginning June 1 in England and Wales.

Inzamam has confirmed there is no change in the 15-member team and, barring injury or some unforeseen circumstances, the players that were announced will be featuring in the ICC mega event. “The 10-day camp in Birmingham will be an opportunity for the team to regroup after a break,” he said.

“The boys will get the opportunity to adjust to the weather as well. Playing in English conditions has always proven tough for us, but I am optimistic that we will be able to do well there. I am planning to visit the side during the camp as well since I would be unable to go for the event due to Ramazan,” Inzamam added.

The tournament will also provide Pakistan a great chance to further consolidate their position in the top eight ODI sides as they look to qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.