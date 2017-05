Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Security and Vigilance Department on Monday issued a Notice of Demand to all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz over possible breach of the board’s Anti-Corruption Code.

The notice requires Nawaz to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance Department for an interview to investigate possible breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption, read a statement issued by the board.

“This Notice of Demand has been issued under Article 4.3 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.”