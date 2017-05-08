ISLAMABAD - After missing the first deadline of sending Pakistani contingent for the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) finally arranged funds for the first contingent consisting of boxing, volleyball and handball, that will leave today (Monday).

Earlier, Syed Habib Shah, DDG Finance had promised that the funds had arrived and Pakistani contingent will leave for Baku as per schedule on May 5, but his tall claims fail to bring fruit and athletes were left high and dry.

The sources in the PSB confirmed that acting Director General Kiyal Zad Gul, who never bothered to pay visit to the PSB, as he was more busy in performing his official duties as joint secretary Council of Common Interests (CCI), visited the PSB on Friday last and was given briefing by Deputy Director General M Shahid and Mansoor Ahmed, who never let Kiyal Zad alone even for a second.

The sources said acting DG Kiyal and IPC secretary Amjed Ali Khan also visited PSB Liaquat gymnasium on Sunday, where Baku-bound contingent were told to remain present as both the secretary and the acting DG gave a briefing to athletes at 5pm. The sources said Shahid and Mansoor also arranged a meeting of Travel Waljis (who supply air tickets to the PSB), representative meeting with acting DG on last Thursday and they managed to reduce the prize of tickets from Rs 164,000 each to Rs 149,000 each, while Shahid spoilt all the efforts and training of basketball players and the amount of Rs 1 million spent on them by the PSB, by not allowing them to represent Pakistan in Islamic Games.

The sources said that PSB day-to-day affairs had come to standstill and even routine files were pending since April 26, as Shahid and Mansoor were busy in visiting the ministries and had no time to look after sorry state of affairs of the PSB.

They said no one bothered to take responsibility and when the journalists contacted M Azam Dar to inquire about latest developments regarding Islamic Games, he told the journalists to meet Shahid in this regard, but Shahid also referred the journalists to Azam Dar and Shazia Ejaz, but the end result was that, they failed to get required information from any of the PSB official.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had barred even Grade-18 officers from using air conditioners, but the PSB had their own way of blowing away government orders. Not only Grade-17 but below grade employees had installed air conditioners at their offices and also at their residences, as PSB employees colony doesn’t have electricity and sui gas meters and the board pays all the utility bills of employees.

The sources said Shahid, who is now a powerful DDG, was directly inducted by former sports minister Shahmim as media director and his cadre was changed to accommodate him at powerful slot, while on the other hand, poor employees, who are working in Grade-1, despite having valid qualification and working sincerely, have failed to get genuine promotion. “Grade-1 employee Imtiaz Rokas, who was inducted as sanitary worker, had completed his Bachelors Degree while performing official duties and was promised to be promoted soon, but he still waiting for his due promotion,” the sources said.

Another victim of highly injustice is Agha Amjedullah, who was promoted to Grade-19 three years back and was working as DDG Facilities, was demoted back to Grade-18, as he didn’t have say in higher offices. Despite being the most vigilant and hard worker as he always remain present even on holidays, Agha Amjed is still running from post to pillar to get the justice done.

The sources said ex-IPC minister Riaz Pirzada was given the PM’s message to resume his official duties and his just demands would be met, but Pirzada is not ready to assume charge until and unless his basic demands of removing Principle secretary and Establishment Division Secretary are met.