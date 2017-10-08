DUBAI - Pakistan suffered a major setback ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka when the fast bowler M Aamir was ruled out of the five-match series due to a stress injury in his right shin.

Aamir, 25, was taken off the field after bowling 19.3 overs in Sri Lanka’s first innings on Saturday, the second day of Dubai Test. He struggled with the same issue on day one of the Test as well. A statement from the PCB says that the fast bowler underwent MRI scans after complaints of pain in his shin and following the scans he has been advised a rest of two to three weeks.

“The fast bowler has been advised two to three weeks rest after he underwent MRI scans today following complaints of pain in his right shin,” said the statement from PCB. “Aamir will not bowl in the on-going Test match at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, but would available to bat,” the statement added.

Amir will be replaced by another left-arm paceman, Usman Shinwari. Mohammad Aamir, since he returned to international cricket in January 2016, has bowled 821.3 overs collectively across all three formats in international cricket, third-most by a fast bowler after Kagiso Rabada (896.3) and Josh Hazlewood (846.1).