ISLAMABAD - Star all-rounder Shaid Afridi Saturday said it was a highly difficult decision for him to leave Pakistan Super League second edition champions Peshawar Zalmi, but as based in Karachi for decades, he felt that he owed to Karachi too much and that was very easy for him in the end to move to Karachi Kings.

Talking to The Nation on Saturday, he said the good thing was that he left Zalmi when they were champions. “I feel it was right time to move forward, as Karachi is my home, so my heart was saying to join Kings. I can hardly play for two or may be three more seasons, so I feel being the son of Karachi, it was ideal time to leave the stage from where I had started.”

Afridi said Kings had a great combination and a very balanced side and they performed very well in the second PSL.

When asked about huge expectations from fans as Afirid had joined Kings and whether he can handle the ever-growing fans expectations pressure or not and, Afridi he always enjoyed tremendous crowd support. “Wherever I go, I always received huge respect, appreciation and fans always treated me in highly honourable fashion. But I don’t feel any pressure situation as I had crossed that age, where we use to take pressure or expectations level was too high to control. I can feel now I am much better as a person and as a cricketer.”

He vowed to give his 100 percent to Karachi Kings and promised to land title for them. He predicted that Karachi will pose very serious challenge to all the teams and it would be a great fun and healthy competition during the third edition.

On a questions regarding holding some PSL matches in Karachi, Afridi said it would be like dream comes true for not only me but for all the Karachi fans, who had been deprived since long from watching their heroes playing in front of them and definitely local crowd can add lot of energy and players would be highly motivated. “I personally think Najam Sethi had so far been able to deliver on all fronts and fulfilled all the promises he had made. If he had promised or even said he is thinking on the line of conducting PSL matches in Karachi then I can easily say he is going to deliver that promise too,” Afridi concluded.