KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to extend men's cricket team coach Mickey Arthur's contract till World Cup 2019, a top PCB official was quoted as saying by DawnNews website.

The PCB is reportedly satisfied with Arthur's performance, saying a young side under him recently won the Champions Trophy for the first time ever for Pakistan. He had initially been contracted in May 2016 to serve for up to two years.

Sources said Arthur wants the contracts of the rest of coaching staff to be extended as well so that the team can prepare for the World Cup under the same combination.

Batting coach Grant Flower has been with the side since 2014 while bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and fielding coach Steve Rixon were appointed soon after Arthur's appointment.

According to the PCB official, Arthur can prove Pakistan's best coaching option for the World Cup following the Champions Trophy victory. The ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in England and Wales from May to July 2019.