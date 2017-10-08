The Pakistan hockey team today left for Bangladesh to take part in Asia Cup 2017 which will begin from October 11.

Team Captain Mohammad Irfan also highlighted that the team has focussed on overcoming mistakes of the past.

“We ask the nation to pray for our victory,” said the team captain.

The Pakistani team will be playing against India in the third match of the series.

Other teams participating include Bangladesh, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Oman and Malaysia.

The 10th edition of the quadrennial event will take place at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka and will end on October 22.