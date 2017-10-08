Beijing pollution gave me headaches

BEIJING - China Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov said Saturday he suffered a headache and cough during several "terrible" days in notoriously polluted Beijing. Dimitrov exited the tournament to Rafael Nadal, on a day when the outside hard court appeared shrouded in smog. "I think the toughest part is when you come from Europe, and the first three days is not easy," he said following his defeat, asked if he feared for his health playing in the conditions. "But, I mean, what can you do about it? If you think about it, there's not much you can do. I just know the feeling: the first three days are absolutely terrible I think for everybody. A bit of a headache, we're coughing a little bit. The first match, the first set, was a little bit of a test for that, just to kind of see where I'm at."–AFP

Mannarino reaches Tokyo finals

TOKYO - France's 31st-ranked Adrian Mannarino secured a spot in the men's singles finals as he overpowered top seed Croatian Marin Cilic at Japan Open Saturday. Mannarino defeated big-serving Cilic, runner-up to Roger Federer at this year's Wimbledon, with a 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-0 win in nearly three hours. Mannarino now faces Belgium's David Goffin who beat Cilic in the semi-final in Tokyo last season. Goffin booked a place in the finals after a tight two-hour match with eighth seed Diego Schwartzman from Argentina. Goffin finished off Schwartzman, who put an end to the impressive run of Steve Johnson on Friday, with a 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (8/6) victory. Both the first and second set went to a tie-break but the match ended when Schwartzman hit a backhand long of the baseline.–AFP

Duncan grabs Safeway Classic lead

SAN FRANCISCO - American Tyler Duncan fired a six-under par 66 to take a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the USPGA Tour's Safeway Classic on Friday. Duncan had an erratic second round, but an eagle on the ninth helped offset a string of three consecutive bogeys at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. Duncan, who began the day tied for first, had a two-day total of 13-under 131, a stroke ahead of defending champion Brendan Steele, who shot a 67. The tournament is the opener of the 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule. Duncan began the day at the 10th. He had three birdies on his front nine, but then had three straight bogeys coming in, at the third, fourth and fifth. He righted himself with birdies at seven and eight before an eagle at his final hole, the par-five ninth.–AFP

Ex-world champ Magnini in doping probe

MILAN - Italian swimmer Filippo Magnini, a two-time world 100m freestyle champion, is being probed by the Italian National Doping Organisation (NADO) for "use or attempted use of doping products", according to media reports on Friday. Magnini and another Italian swimmer, Michele Santucci will appear before investigators in the coming days as part of a NADO probe into the work of nutritionist and doctor Guido Porcellini. La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that an investigation into Magnini had previously been ditched due to lack of evidence. He was being investigated in the Porcellini affair, according to La Gazzetta, because some doping products allegedly acquired by Porcellini were reportedly destined for Magnini, but according to investigators he never used or even received them.–AFP

Fata Football Super League from 13th

ISLAMABAD - The organizing committee for Fata Football Super League will meet today (Sunday) under the chair of Fata Football Association president, Shahid Khan Shanwari to finalise the arrangements for the event. The Fata Football Super League will start from 13th of this month at Qayyum Stadium, Peshawar, in which 12 teams will participate consisting foreign players as well and will also serve as platform to select Fata soccer team. Talking to The Nation on Saturday, member selection committee Col (R) Mujahidullah Tareen said arrival of foreign players will boost local players and once this type of league gets underway, it will help Pakistan football to flourish. The other members of the selection committee include Tariq Lutfi and Najeebullah Najmi.–Staff Reporter