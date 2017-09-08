LAHORE - Afghanistan men and women cycling teams will be reaching Pakistan today (Friday) to take part in the international track cycling competition against Pakistan teams here.

The visiting team will face off with the Pakistan side in a number of events at the cycling velodrome, said Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) president Idris Haider Khawaja here on Thursday. "This event will further promote cycling in Pakistan besides improving relations between the two countries,” he said and added that a number of committees have been formed to make this international cycling activity a huge success.

The events in the competitions include team sprint for men Pakistan vs Afghanistan at 3pm, team pursuit for men Pakistan vs Afghanistan at 3.15 pm, team sprint for women Pakistan vs Afghanistan at 3.30 pm and team pursuit for women Pakistan vs Afghanistan at 3.45 pm. The last race will be kirein race between Pakistan and Afghanistan cyclists at 4.15 pm.