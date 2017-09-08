LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman Thursday held a meeting with Commissioner Lahore Division Abdullah Khan Sumbal and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Sumair Ahmed Syed here at the National Hockey Stadium to review arrangements being made for World XI tour. They inspected various parts of National Hockey Stadium and Nishtar Park Sports Complex and visited the site of makeshift hospital established for World XI tour. The commissioner and deputy commissioner expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by Sports Board Punjab.