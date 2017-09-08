ISLAMABAD - Test discarded Faisal Iqbal has sought justice from PCB chairman Najam Sethi and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, hoping his fortunes may change now with both Misbah-ul-Haq and Younus Khan bow out from international cricket.

Talking to The Nation, middle order right-handed batsman Faisal said: “I am highly unfortunate to be the nephew of legendry Javed Miandad. I was always given step-motherly treatment and had to face rash attitude at the hands of different quarters, but I never lost hope and kept my entire focus on performing on the field and shut the mouths of critics with a series of superb batting displays.”

He said: “I am the only player in the country, who was 12th man for three consecutive series and total of 8 Test matches in 2012, I was not given a single Test match. I kept on carrying water, sitting on the bench but never complaint. I had staged three comebacks in national team. I accept that during my debut, we had great middle order batsmen like Inzamam, Misbah, Younus, M Yousaf and Asim Kamal while the opportunities were very limited.

“I had scored 9 centuries in domestic cricket and list A from 2011 to 2013, but I was never given opportunity to be in the playing XI and was dropped without any reason and also left out from PCB central contracted players’ list. When I was 12th man, I scored two tons in first class cricket and was number one batsman in 2011 and 2012 domestic seasons, but I became victim of biased policies,” he added.

He said anyhow it is past now and situation is completely different. “The PCB has a new chairman in shape of Najam Sethi, who undoubtedly is doing a fantastic job for cricket and team. His brainchild Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a all-out success and now he is playing active role in reviving international cricket in Pakistan. It is not a joke to bring world’s elite group of players to Pakistan in shape of World XI. It will surely go a long way in helping Pakistan cricket and boost the youngsters’ careers and provide a life-time opportunity to local fans to witness elite group of players playing in front of them.

“I know the atmosphere of Lahore, which is hosting the three T20 matches, is electrifying, but the cricket fever has taken the entire country. It is a huge success of Sethi and his team and I would love to be part of the green caps on this historic occasion, but my sincere prayers and best wishes are with both the teams. International players have come out with clear message that they support Pakistan and regard feeling of the cricket-mad masses of this country,” he added.

He said after Younus and Misbah, Pakistan team is in dire need of a senior batsman, who may boost middle order and provide runs and also take juniors with him. “I am sure the time is perfect to make a strong comeback. I can assure the PCB and Inzamam that I will never disappoint them and play to the best of abilities and try to spearhead Pakistan middle order.

“Pakistan team badly needs an experienced campaigner and I am sure the PCB will provide me a fair chance. My aim is to perform in domestic cricket and show my fitness and commitment and leave the rest on the selectors. If they think my consistent performances are enough, they will provide me with a deserving opportunity and it is my promise, if given a chance, I will never disappoint the selectors and the nation,” Faisal concluded.