LAHORE: Pakistan bowling sensation Hasan Ali is eager to utilise his weapon of reverse swing against the ICC World XI team during the Independence Day Cup series to commence from September 12 here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Talking to the reporters here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, Hasan, who was the highest wicket taker in last ICC Champions Trophy, said he was laying special emphasis in improving his reverse swing which was his main weapon during the mega event. “Bowling coach Azhar Mehmood is helping me in gaining improvement in my reverse swing and under his able guidance, I have been learning a lot.”

About the upcoming Independence Cup, the bowler said he would have great responsibility during the World XI series to show consistency after performing well in the ICC Champions Trophy. He said World XI was a blend of top cricket players of the world, and he would be doing his best to claim the wickets of such high-profile batsmen. “I have my own plans for this series to bowl with best of my ability and potential and to be a useful part of the team,” he said and added he was not planning to change his action while celebrating the dismissal of a batsman because the fans love to see him in such a style after claiming a wicket.

He said he would partner with strike bowler Mohammad Amir to take as many wickets as possible. "There are partnerships in bowling too just like batting. If one bowler in the pair is being thrashed, the other tries to contain, so there is no competition. We (the pacer bowlers of the team) will be aiming to bowl out the opponents in quick successions to restrict them from posting big total and we will be extending support to each other to achieve this objective, adding fire in our pace battery with skillful bowling,” he added.

Hasan said he was upbeat to play in his own home ground in front of his own crowd, and it would be his first international match in Pakistan and he look forward to that memorable moment. “When I started playing cricket, there was no international cricket in Pakistan and it is a historic moment in Pakistan cricket history that international cricket is being resumed after a long gap of almost eight years. I can’t wait to take on the star-studded World XI in three-match Twenty20 series,” he said.

Praising the efforts for PCB Chairman Najam Sethi for reviving international cricket in Pakistan, Hassan said: “The credit for bringing international cricket back to Pakistan goes to Najam Sethi and the International Cricket Council (ICC). I am confident that after the successful tour of the World XI, other foreign teams will also visit Pakistan in near future.”

About attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March 2009, the pacer said he was "sad" about this, but put the international players, who are coming for the World XI on notice especially Amla. "The World XI is a good team, which has very good players. I will try to bowl well to all of them especially I would like to out brother Hashim Amla, as it would give me more pleasure," he said.

The government is preparing to deploy several thousand security men in Lahore for the series, scheduled to begin on September 12, with the second and third games to be played on September 13 and September 15. Pakistani players have been training for the series at the Gaddafi Stadium and are very excited to play international matches at home ground.