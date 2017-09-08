No 1 a lifelong dream for Muguruza

MADRID - Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza hailed her climb to world number one for the first time as a ‘dream come true’ as the Spaniard will top the new WTA rankings on Monday. Karolina Pliskova's US Open quarter-final defeat to 20th seed Coco Vandeweghe of United States on Wednesday ensured two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza will become the 24th woman to top the rankings in WTA history. "It is a dream come true for me, something I always wanted since I was small," said Muguruza in a video posted on her Twitter feed. "None of it would be possible without my family, my fans, my team, who are at the grindstone with me every day. "I want to thank them a lot for their support. I am here thanks to them so I hope to maintain this ranking and honour for as long as possible."–AFP

I didn't deserve to win, says Federer

NEW YORK - Roger Federer, foiled once again one match from a first-ever US Open match against Rafael Nadal, said he just didn't deserve to beat Juan Martin del Potro in the rematch of their epic 2009 final. The Swiss third seed and 19-time Grand Slam champion was sent packing by Argentine 28th seed Del Potro 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 on Wednesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The South American meets Spain's top-ranked Nadal Friday for a berth in Sunday's final. "I feel I have no place in the semis and he will have a better chance to beat Rafa, to be honest," Federer said. "The way I played or am playing right now, it's not good enough in my opinion to win this tournament. It's better I'm out and somebody else gets a chance to do better than me. Juan Martin fought like a lion."–AFP

Augustin forces way into Leipzig frame

BERLIN - RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin is set to play in the Bundesliga clash against Hamburg on Friday, despite having been suspended from the France Under-21 squad. The 20-year-old was thrown out of the junior France outfit last Saturday by coach Sylvain Ripoll after reacting badly to being substituted in a 1-1 friendly draw with Chile. However, Augustin was outstanding a fortnight ago when he helped set up two goals in a 4-1 thrashing of Freiburg on his debut after signing from Paris Saint-Germain. Augustin is threatening to usurp Danish international Yussuf Poulsen for Leipzig's final match before their Champions League debut against Monaco next Wednesday. Augustin could partner Germany striker Timo Werner as last year's Bundesliga runners-up look to beat Hamburg.–AFP

PHF names 37 players for forming teams

LAHORE – Pakistan Hockey Federation Thursday announced names of 37 U-19 players for attending one-day camp at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium. In all, six teams will be formed out of these probables to compete in a 5-a-side tournament to be held at Islahuddin-Dr Shah Hockey Academy, Karachi, from Sept 13 to 19. The players are Aun Ali, Abdul Rehman, Maseeh, Rao Adil, Zubair, Ali Anwar, Sher Mohammad, Faizan Sami, M Ahmar, Sunil Mehmood, Ammar Ali and Abid Bhatti (goalkeepers & full backs), Danish, Farhan, Mohib, Ibrahim, Rehan Butt, Umer Bilal, Junaid Rasool, Nadeem Razzaq, Zeeshan Ali and Waqas Ahmed (half backs) and Mohsin Khan, Hasan, Roman, M Abid, M Saqlain, Abdullah, Rana Waheed, Zain-ul-Abdin, Ilyas, Fazeel Khan, Haris, Essa Khan, M Umar, Arshad Liaquat and Dawood Niaz (forwards).–Staff Reporter

Tearful Syrian commentator goes viral

HONG KONG - A TV commentator who broke down in tears while celebrating Syria's priceless World Cup qualifying equaliser against Iran has gone viral, racking up more than one million views online. When Omar Al Soma scored in the 93rd minute, earning Syria a 2-2 draw and a place in the Asian play-offs for Russia 2018, the commentator was overcome with emotion as he shouted excitedly for two minutes. "The second goal for our national team! The second goal for our national team! Who scored?! Soma! It had to be Soma! It had to be Soma!" he said. "Allah Soma! The equalising goal! The equalising goal! Pardon me! I've lost it! No one can stop them!" The repeated shouts of "Allah!", which echoed the famous "Goooooal" celebrations of Brazilian TV, finally died down as the commentator began to sob.–AFP