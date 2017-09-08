LAHORE: Pakistan is set to host a T20 cricket series with World XI titled Azadi Tournament from September 12, first time in nearly nine years.

This was announced by Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium where he unveiled the logo for the forthcoming series.

Sethi announced calling the tournament an historic occasion. He urged the nation to play its part in making it a success. Sri Lanka's decision to visit Pakistan for a T20 match and the subsequent arrival of West Indies for a three-match series next month is subject to the success of this tournament," Sethi said.

Players from England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will be visiting Pakistan as part of the World XI squad for a three-match T20 series this month. The country has seen only a short visit by Zimbabwe and the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), featuring a number of foreign players, since March 2009 when Sri Lankan team was attacked in Lahore.

The World XI squad, captained by South Africa's Faf du Plessis, will arrive in Pakistan on September 11.