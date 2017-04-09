West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and again chose to put Pakistan in to bat in the second of three One-Day internationals at the National Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

On the heels of their historic victory in the opening encounter at the same venue two days ago, the West Indies have retained an unchanged eleven as they seek another win that will give them a first ODI series win against any opponents since 2014 (against Bangladesh) and a first against Pakistan since 1991.

Pakistan have switched left-arm fast bowlers in the only change to the line-up that failed to defend a total of 308 for five on Friday, Junaid Khan coming into the team at the expense of Wahab Riaz.

West Indies had never before successfully chased a target of 300 or over in an ODI while their winning total was also a new venue record.

With the same pitch being used for the second-match, there is an anticipation of another high-scoring duel.

West Indies:

Jason Holder (capt), Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.

Pakistan:

Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Aamir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali.