LONDON-France will meet Serbia in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup after both finished off their last-eight ties inside two days on Saturday but Australia and Belgium were made to sweat. Serbia, who had been given a flying start by 12-times grand slam champion Novak Djokovic on Friday on his comeback from an elbow injury, completed a 3-0 victory over Spain in Belgrade.

A weakened France also proved too strong for a British team without Andy Murray in Rouen as they too moved into an unassailable position at 3-0.

France are in the semi-finals for the fifth time in eight years after Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut beat British duo Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot 7-6(7) 5-7 7-5 7-5. It was revenge for France's defeat by Britain in 2015 when Andy Murray inspired his nation to the title. Serbia's Viktor Troicki and captain Nenad Zimonjic combined to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Marc Lopez 4-6 7-6(4) 6-0 4-6 6-2. It was veteran Zimonjic's 30th Davis Cup doubles win.

"I'm proud of them all. They were amazing the whole week. We had a great atmosphere and worked really hard," Zimonjic said.

France and Serbia faced each other in the 2010 final when Djokovic led his nation to a first title.

The U.S. pair of Jack Sock and Steve Johnson kept their country's hopes alive as they beat Australia's Sam Groth and John Peers 3-6 6-3 6-2 2-6 6-3 in Brisbane. Australia had taken a 2-0 lead on Friday when Jordan Thompson stunned Sock and Nick Kyrgios eased past John Isner.

“Jordan (Thompson) played great yesterday, he deserved to win, he was the better player,” said Sock. “But today we were able to regroup and get a win.”

Jim Courier’s American side must prevail in both singles matches on Sunday to progress to the semi-finals for the first time since 2012. "I'm super proud of these guys today but it still will take a monstrous effort from us on day three,” said Courier.

World No. 16 Nick Kyrgios is scheduled to face Sock in the fourth rubber, before a possible deciding contest between Jordan Thompson and John Isner.

“The way he (Kyrgios) played yesterday, he's going to have a lot of confidence going out there,” said Australia’s captain Lleyton Hewitt. "Whoever he's up against is going to be a tough match. He knows that. He's our leader and we're going to back him to go out there and play well."

Belgium were also leading 2-0 after the first day of their tie against Italy in Charleroi but were pegged back as Simone Bolelli and Andreas Seppi clawed out a five-set win against home duo Rubens Bemelmans and Joris de Loore. Bemelmans and de Loore had a match point to win the tie in the fifth set tiebreak but the Italians nicked it 8-6.

They prevailed after three hours and 50 minutes, firing 48 winners and converting four of nine break chances.

"I'm very happy," said Bolelli. "It was a very tough match. On this surface, they're really tough to play. They played really good. For me, we deserved it. We had many chances in the fifth set. We are still alive."

Belgium, runners-up in 2015 to Great Britain, are seeking their second semi-final appearance in three years, while the Italians are bidding for their first since 2014. David Goffin will look to wrap up proceedings when he faces Paolo Lorenzi in Sunday's reverse singles..