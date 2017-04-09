Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq advised the ODI skipper Sarfraz Ahmad saying that he shouldn’t come under any kind of pressure.

He said that the places of Misbah and Younis cannot be filled quickly. He praised the two greats of Pakistan cricket while saying, “Some players are always remembered by their performances.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector was addressing a media talk in Lahore where he honoured Younis Khan’s retirement and said that he should be allowed to make decisions for himself.

Inzamam shed light on the significance of upcoming ODIs against West Indies. “Pakistan has the ability to make comeback, however, matches against West Indies should not be taken lightly,” he added.

PCB chief selector said, “Team selection is based on merit, performance and conditions. We are searching for replacements of those players who didn’t perform up to the mark.”

While defending the call to add Ahmed Shehzad in ODI squad, he said that the opening batsman had performed well in Pakistan Super League (PSL), adding that it was difficult to include eight new players in the team for a series. He told that bowlers’ performance in first ODI raised concerns.

“We lack good all-rounders and finishers,” said PCB chief selector while referring to Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood of the past.

Inzamam hinted at the inclusion of Salman Butt for national squad by stating that he was under consideration for good performances. The veteran cricketer believes that Sarfraz Ahmed should not be under any sort of pressure while leading the side in second ODI.