PROVIDENCE:- Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said West Indies' come-from-behind win in a record chase of 309 was very brave but conceded his team should have been able to defend their total.

"I think we should probably have got 20 more, with the bat," Arthur said. "But, saying that, we should be defending 308 or whatever it was. But, you know, credit to West Indies; I thought they played really well. They took their time and they chased beautifully, they put us under pressure at the back end and then got over the line.–Agencies