MANCHESTER - England captain Joe Root was proud of the way his side had come though periods of adversity after completing a 3-1 series win over South Africa at Old Trafford on Monday. "I am really pleased with the way the series has gone," Root told Sky Sports after England completed back-to-back series wins over South Africa for the first time since 1964. "Credit to South Africa, they put us under pressure a number of times throughout but the way our guys have responded has been exceptional," the star batsman added.