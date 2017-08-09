MANCHESTER - Moeen Ali has paid tribute to the "amazing" Saqlain Mushtaq for his role in helping the England all-rounder enjoy a record-breaking Test series against South Africa. Ali, a 30-year-old off-spinner and left-handed batsman, became the first man in cricket history to score more than 250 runs and take 25 wickets in a four-match Test series during the course of England's 3-1 victory over the Proteas.

Ali has often been regarded, even by himself, as a "second spinner" when the likes of Hampshire left-armer Liam Dawson have been in the England side. But under the guidance of England spin-bowling coach Saqlain, a former Pakistan off-spinner and star of a Surrey side that won English County Championship titles at the turn of the century, Ali's bowling has improved markedly.

"Saqqy has been amazing for me in terms of helping with my fields, helping me understand my bowling a lot more than I had done previously -- and I think that has been the biggest difference," said Ali after bowling England to a 177-run win in the fourth Test at Old Trafford with more than a day to spare on Monday. "Little things like that can make a big difference," explained Ali, who ended the match with two wickets in two balls for an innings return of five for 69 after finishing England's victory in the third Test at The Oval with a hat-trick.

"Before, I just bowled, (and) didn't really think too much," added Ali, who started the series with a 10-wicket haul in England's first Test win at Lord's. "I let the captain set the field. I would say I set the field a lot more throughout this series."

The South Africa series saw Ali, who showed his batting class with an unbeaten 75 not out in England's second innings at Old Trafford, cement his position of fourth in the International Cricket Council rankings for Test all-rounders.

"I feel a lot more confident in my ability," he said. "I feel like it was building... I had been batting well over the last year, and the bowling was coming."

Joe Root, whose first series as England captain ended with a decisive victory, has been delighted by Worcestershire star Ali's progress. "He is definitely improving all the time," said Root. "I hope it's not just a one-off series, and he can go on now and do it again and again."

Bayliss hails all-round Ali heroics: England coach Trevor Bayliss was confident Moeen Ali would leave "nothing to chance" in his quest to become truly "world-class" after a record-breaking display with both bat and ball in a 3-1 series win over South Africa. "Maybe the psychology is working," Bayliss told reporters after England had completed their first home Test series win over South Africa since 1998. "There's no doubt he's our No 1 spinner and maybe he will become world-class. He has work to do but, knowing Mo, he won't leave anything to chance because he's one of the hardest workers in the nets," the Australian added.

As for Ali equalling a feat achieved by Botham -- and in two fewer Tests -- Bayliss said: "Most people are astounded (with that statistic). He does it in a quiet manner, he just gets the job done and is a great team man.”

Meanwhile South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was had no doubts about Ali's quality. "He's a real dangerous cricketer and every captain would love to have him in their team," said du Plessis. "You often think he's not going to take wickets on the day and then you look up and he's got three or four, he's just brilliant and a real dangerous batter. He's a very good spinner and under-rated."