ISLAMABAD - Islamic Solidarity Games bronze medallist shooter M Shehzad Akhtar was handed four-year ban for using banned substance.

Talking to The Nation on Tuesday, National Anti-doping Disciplinary Panel (NADP) chairman Javaid Shamshad Lodi confirmed that Shehzad was found guilty of using banned substance (beta-blockers/propranolol and its metabolite hydroxyl-propranolol), during the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku, Azerbaijan earlier this year.

Shehzad had won two silver medals last year during the 12th South Asian Games held in India, but he would retain those medals, as he was found guilty of using banned substance during the dope test conducted in Baku. “Shehzad’s bronze medal was stripped off after he was found guilty of using stamina enhancing drugs during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Baku Azerbaijan. We will duly inform the Islamic Games organisers, but luckily, the bronze medal will remain with Pakistan as 4th place was also held by Pakistani shooter,” Javiad said.

He said the committee meeting was held here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday. “I headed the committee being an honorary secretary of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) while Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) associate secretary Rizwan-ul-Haq and advocate M Muneeb Mukhtar were the other members of the committee. Shezad won bronze medal in pistol shooting during 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Baku Azerbaijan, since the doping test result came after closing of the games.

“Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF) delegated the powers of result management to Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) and the disciplinary panel was constituted by ADOP. After proceedings, the panel recommended to strip off Shehzad’s bronze and ban the shooter for a period of 4 years commencing from the date, when the shooter was suspended by the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP), June 8, 2017. Shehzad is banned to represent Pakistan in international competitions while he is also banned to participate in any kind of national tournament and training camp organised by the NRAP or its affiliated units in and outside the country,” he added.

He said Shehzad is ineligible to receive any direct or indirect funding or assistance from the NRAP or any of its affiliated units. He also couldn’t hold any position within the NRAP, as he is banned from appointment as coach/manager/trainer with any sports event. He will remain on ADOP register of athletes for the purpose of out-of-competition testing.

“We can’t allow cheaters any kind of relaxation, as the usage of banned substance is a huge crime. It not only brought bad name to the country, but also allowed others to raise eyebrows at Pakistan and entire system has to face the consequences. We have given strict and maximum punishment to Shehzad. It is also a message to others that we are not going to tolerate such things in future too. Awarding such severe punishment is meant to discourage other athletes from doing such things, as sports give lesson of fair play and has no room and space for cheaters,” he added.

Javaid said: “We have thoroughly investigated the entire issue and we are highly grateful to Anti-doping Organisation Pakistan (ADOP) chairman Dr Waqar Ahmad. His experience and knowledge helped us a lot. I once again want to give strict and clear warning to not only shooters, but also to other sportsmen not to use any unfair means just to get meager benefits, as it will destroy their careers and also inflict huge damages on our country.”

Sharing his views, ADOP chairman Dr Waqar Ahmad said: “Rules are very clear. I don’t know why our federations and coaches not train athletes and keep them informed about highly dark side of using banned substances. It will certainly destroy their careers and joy of winning medals will be short-lived.”

When asked after completing four-year ban, whether Shehzad would automatically been able to participate in the national and international events, Dr Waqar said: “No, Shehzad has to go through a test before being cleared for future events. It is the duty of federation, associations and coaches to inform the youth about the highly negative impact of using banned substances. Pakistan Sports Board and the ADOP regularly conduct seminars to highlight the impact on the lives of athletes and country, but without the support of federations and coaches, this menace would continue to haunt the athletes.”