IAAF behaviour 'inhumane': Gatlin's agent

LONDON - Athletics chief Sebastian Coe and the IAAF's treatment of controversial 100 metres world champion Justin Gatlin is 'inhumane' and 'unsportsmanlike', the athlete's agent said. British athletics legend Coe had told the BBC on Sunday two-time drugs cheat Gatlin's victory was not the 'perfect script'. Coe – who had said prior to being elected IAAF president he felt 'queasy' about dopers returning and winning titles – remarked he wasn't very excited about the prospect of placing the gold medal around Gatlin's neck. Gatlin's agent Renaldo Nehemiah, a former 110m hurdles world record holder, was scathing about Coe's remarks. "I take offence to, with all respect, Lord Coe," he told the BBC. "I don't condone doping but Justin Gatlin is not the poster child for it.”–AFP

Wapda players keen to win National Games

LAHORE - Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) players are determined to create records in the upcoming 33rd National Games, scheduled to be held in Quetta in October this year. This was said by the Wapda Sports Board (WSB) officials in a meeting presided over by Wapda chairman and WSB patron-in-chief Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain. The meeting was held to review the level of preparations of Wapda teams for the upcoming National Games. Wapda secretary and WSB president Amer Ahmad and WSB advisor Shafqat Rana also attended the meeting. The WSB officials apprised the chairman about the salient features of the strategy that has been devised for elevating Wapda in the 33rd National Games. They also discussed remedial measures for covering up the grey areas and finishing on top.–Staff Reporter

PCA to hold cycling events to mark I-Day

LAHORE – The Punjab Cycling Association (PCF) in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will hold a number of cycling events to mark the Independence Day celebrations in a befitting manner. “We will hold as many as four cycling events, three for men and one for women to help promote cycling,” said PCA secretary Waqar Ali. Lahore to Kahna and back to Lahore cycle race on August 13 will mark the opening of these events, he said. “The women team sprint, elimination race for men and men’s kirien race will be held on August 13 at the cycling velodrome. The closing ceremony will be held after the completion of the events at the velodrome,” he added.–Staff Reporter

National Women Hockey enters SF stage

LAHORE - Pakistan Whites, Punjab Colours, Islamabad and Pakistan Board breezed into the semifinals of the 5th National U-18 Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Punjab Whites defeated sister team Colours 2-1 but the defeat failed to block the way of Colour into the semifinal because of its better position on the points table. In the other matches, Islamabad eliminated Sindh Whites 5-2, Pakistan Boards thrashed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11-0. In another match having no impact on the seeding of the team, Sindh Colours beat Balochistan 3-0. Today (Wednesday) is a rest day and the two semifinals would be played on August 10.–Staff Reporter

Falcons lift Jashn-e-Azadi Cricket Cup

LAHORE - Lahore Falcons clinched the Chief Minister Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Academies Cricket Cup after defeating Sialkot Stallions by 16 runs in the final here at LCCA ground on Tuesday. Falcons amassed a big total of 184-6 in 20 overs. Usaid Amin remained top scorer for Falcons with an unbeaten knock of 63 while Ramiz Mustafa contributed 53 and Faiz Ali 23. Tahir Baig, M Zahid and M Ali grabbed two wickets each. In reply, Sialkot Stallions tried their best to chase the mammoth total but they remained 16 runs short of their target in 19 overs. Momin Waqar and Abdullah Shafiq scored 59 and 24 respectively. Haris Ashraf took five wickets for 35 runs. Zahid Alam got 2 while Danial and Rizwan shared one wicket apiece. Haris Ashraf was named man of match. Punjab Minister for Sports Janhangir Khanzada was chief guests while Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, SBP Cricket Academies head Zaheer Abbas and Director Sports M Anees Sheikh were guests of honour. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among players and coaches.–Staff Reporter