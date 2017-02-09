LAHORE - ICC elite penal umpire Aleem Dar has said that he has not yet decided to retire from the game and is keen to officiate the matches until the next World Cup in 2019.

Speaking as the chief guest at ‘meet the press programme’ organised by Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) here on Wednesday, Aleem said: “I am not retiring. These are mere speculations. I am enjoying umpiring and I want to stand as an umpire till the next world cup in 2019,” he was

The award-winning Pakistani umpire said the ICC wanted him to stand as umpire for years to come as age-wise, he was fit to deliver. “The success and honour I gained from umpiring is because of my honesty and commitment with the game and I never comprised on these principles. I don’t take a decision on assumptions, what I see I go according to that.”

The ICC’s most respected umpire urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to give attractive package to its umpires in the domestic season so that they might progress ahead without financial worries. “If the umpires are not well paid, then less people will take up umpiring as a profession.” He quoted the examples of England and Australia where umpires were paid to a higher level in their respective domestic seasons and they didn’t have the desire to be a part of ICC elite penal. He said with the introduction of the technology, cricket had become smoother and controversy-free and it also helped in minimizing the reservations of the players in case of certain judgments and decisions. “With the introduction of ‘referral’ implementation, a positive impact has been seen in the game as players and umpires relations have improved.

“Due to variety of shots in the T20 cricket, it was imperative to implement DRS system and ICC has taken a good decision to have it in the shortest version of the game. It is a challenge to stand as a umpire during five days of a test match as it requires best of your abilities during that time long time period,” he added. He said it was unfortunate that international cricket was not being played in Pakistan and acknowledged the steps of the government and the PCB to take extraordinary measures in this regard to ensure the return of the game. To a query, he said that the final of the PSL in Lahore would give a tremendous boost to the ongoing efforts of the government and the PCB to bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

Replying to another query, he said after his retirement, he would not join PCB in any capacity but he said he would be available to put up his suggestions to benefit Pakistan cricket.

Aleem said with each passing day, Pakistan cricket was going down and it was the need of hour to concentrate on grassroots cricket to ensure a better tomorrow of the game. “We need to expose our new cricketers in our domestic cricket to hunt new talent and special emphasis should be laid to improve and revive club cricket which is the back bone of the game”, said the ICC umpire.

“There should be quality cricket instead of quantity cricket and the PCB should pay attention to it by giving special attention to club cricket,” he added. To a query, he said he was running his cricket academy in which deaf cricketers were also learning cricket alongside normal cricketers and it was his desire to do more for the impaired hearing cricketers by building a school for them.