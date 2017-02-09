LAHORE: After Ashraf Tai’s admittance to match-fixing, his wife said that the Karate maestro takes advantage of his female pupils’exploits them because of their problems and also blackmails them.

Talking to media, Ashraf Tai’s wife Samina alleged that the Karate specialist told the truth because he was intoxicated.

She further said that Tai had barely survived a few years ago when his life was at risk due to drug addiction. She also alleged that Tai always tortured and blackmailed her .

“I stayed with him only because of our children. Allah has made him speak the truth today. He is denying it now because no thief ever admits to have committed theft”, she said.

Rejecting the allegations, Ashraf Tai said that he wouldn’t have gone to the school ceremony earlier today if he had been on drugs. “We’re going through our separation. It is only natural for her to level such allegations”, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Grand Master Ashraf Tai had confessed earlier today that he had received half a million dollars in 1983 to lose from Germany’s Hover Jackson.

The grand master took part in various martial art competitions from 1974 to 1985 and earned fame throughout the world.