LONDON - "It's not an obituary, I still will be around," Alastair Cook said on Tuesday as he vowed to continue his Test career despite resigning as England captain. Opening batsman Cook stood down as skipper after an England record 59 matches in charge. But the 32-year-old Essex left-hander, already England's all-time leading Test run-scorer with 11,057 runs from 140 matches at an average of 46.45, including 30 hundreds, insisted he was far from spent as a player. "I really hope I am here in four or five years' time because it means I've scored some runs and England are doing well," Cook told reporters at Lord's as he gave his first detailed explanation for resigning the captaincy.