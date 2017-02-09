LAHORE - HBL/Newage and Diamond Paints carved out contrastive victories on the second day of the Faysal Bank Solitaire Polo Cup 2017 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day proved to be a thriller but one and half goal handicap advantage helped HBL/Newage beat Master Paints by 5½-4. Taimur Ali Malik scored a brace for the winning side while Taimur Mawaz Khan and Hissam Ali Hyder hit one goal apiece. From the losing side, Andres Crispo slammed three goals and Sufi M Haris scored one.

Master Paints started a match with a fabulous field goal by Andres Crispo to take 1-0 lead in the first chukker and they also dominated the second chukker scoring tremendous two goals – one goal each by Andres Crispo and Sufi M Haris – to finish the chukker, having 3-0 lead. HBL/Newage players then changed the gears in the third chukker and slammed two back-to-back goals – one each by Taimur Mawaz and Hissam Hyder – to reduce the margin to 3-2.

Andres Crispo started the fourth chukker with a goal to make it 4-2. Taimur Malik then hit twice to level the score at 4-4. With one and half goal handicap advantage, the final score 5½-4 was in favour of HBL/Newage.

Diamond Paints proved too hot for Barry’s and routed them by 6-3½ in the second match of the day. Saqib Khan Khakwani was hero of the day as he thwarted tremendous three goals while Bilal Haye scored two and Raja Taimur Nadeem one goal for the winning side. From the losing side, Hamza Mawaz Khan scored a brace and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi struck one. Andres Crispo and Hissam Ali Hyder officiated the match as field umpires.