Islamabad - National junior team head coach Sohail Vahedi believes Pakistani players are capable of upsetting any given player, if provided with facilities, round the year coaching and fast snooker tables.

Iranian Sohail, who is current world amateur snooker champion, came here to train top Pakistan junior snooker players. Talking to The Nation, he said: “It is my firm belief that Pakistani youngsters are very talented, motivated and quick learners, as they pick immediately what is told to them. I am highly pleased to train these talented young guns.

“To excel at the top, these juniors need round-the-year training. The most importantly fast tables, as I noticed tables in the PSB Hall are although yet they are a bit slow. When one competes in international events, the tables are very fast, so it disturbs player in the beginning and may cost him the title. I can easily claim three out of these 10 juniors are capable of becoming world champs. These players must stay here even during holidays as playing at local tables can ruin their game. The PBSA should also arrange a few more fast-clothing tables so that these lads may be given international-standard training,” he added.

Vahedi said in his opinion, Haris, Saud and Naseem were future prospects for Pakistan and could easily win titles for the country. “These youngsters need more practice and tables, where they can train on for longer period of time.”

To a query, he replied: “I would love to come Pakistan again and again, as I really like the passion and positive response of juniors, they are very hard working and always ready to deliver. I will return home on February 18, and if they need me, I will be back.”

“The Asian Junior U-21 Snooker Championship will be held in Chandigarah, India in April, where Naseem Akhtar, Haris Tahir and M Rafiq will represent Pakistan and I hope they will excel there,” Vahedi concluded.