LAHORE - The quarterfinals of the u-18 doubles and pre-quarters of the same age group were played on day two of the Aitcheson College National Junior Ranking Tennis Championship here on Wednesday.

Being held at the college tennis courts under the auspices of the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) and with the support of Aitcheson College, Asad ullah and M Shoaib pummeled Nalain Abba and Ahmed Kamil in the doubles by 6-1, 6-2. PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, college head of sports juniors Sajjad Rasool, chief referee Fahim Siddique and a large number of the tennis lovers witnessed the matches.

In another match of the same age group, Hafiz Arbab Ali and Ahsan Ali beat Ali Aziz Bhandari and Hambil 6-3, 6-3 while Mustafa Ali and M Saad beat Ahmed Saeed and Shamir Aziz 6-1, 6-2 and Saqib Umer and Yousaf Khan beat Talha Bin Asif and Aaqib Umer 6-4, 6-4. All the winners of these matches qualified for the semifinals.

In singles pre-quarters, Talha Bin Asif routed Saad Hashim 6-2, 6-0 and M Shoaib thrashed Ahsan Ali 6-0, 6-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals. In u-16 pre-quarters, M Shoaib beat Ahsan Ali 6-3, 6-1, Sameer Ahmed beat Bilal Zia 6-2, 6-1, Saad Ahshim Ali beat Nalain Abbas 7-6, 6-4, Mustafa Ali beat Zalan Khan 6-2, 6-2, Ahmed Kamil beat Ahmed Saeed 5-1, 6-1 and M Saad beat Ahmed Saeed 6-1, 6-3 to make their way into the quarterfinals.

In u-14 quarterfinals, Nalain Abbas beat Shamir Aziz 6-0, 6-0, Shamza Tahir beat M Hussain Nawaz 6-0, 6-0, Faizan Fiaz beat Mustafa Mazhar 6-2, 6-3, Bilal Asim beat Shahil Tahir 7-5, 6-1, Abdul Hannan beat Hamza Jawad 6-4, 6-0 and Zalan Khan beat Shan Umer 6-0, 6-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals.