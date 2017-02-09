Dubai - After a disappointing start to their journey, Pakistan Women got themselves back on track as they defeated Bangladesh Women in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2017 match played at Dubai on Wednesday.

After a defeat against South Africa Women, they made amends and dominated Bangladesh with an all-round performance to bag their first points of the tournament. While the top and middleorder collectively played well to help the team put up a challenging target of 228, the bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals and handed Bangladesh a 67-run defeat.

After electing to bat first, the openers Ayesha Zafar (34) and Nahida Khan (28) provided the team with a solid 76-run partnership. The team, however, lost a couple of wickets later, but made a strong comeback. With ample help from Bismah Maroof (35), Nain Abidi (27), Rabiya Shah (34) and Aliya Riaz (31), Pakistan Women put up 227 all-out. On the other hand, Rumana Ahmed, for Bangladesh, picked up 3 wickets and emerged as the highest wicket-taker.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh’s batting remained very ordinary, as tjeu could not do much, except Sanjida Islam’s 34. In the middle-order, Nigar Sultana scored 41, while the rest of the lower-middle-order batters departed for single-digit scores. Bangladesh’s innings came to an end at 160. For Pakistan, Ghulam Fatima was named player of the match for taking 3 wickets. Sana also became the first Pakistan women to pick 100 ODI wickets.

BRIEF SCORES:

Pakistan Women 227 in 50 overs (Ayesha Zafar 34, Bismah Maroof 35, Rabiya Shah 34, Aliya Riaz 31; Khadija Tul Kubra 2 for 43, Salma Khatun 2 for 37, Rumana Ahmed 3 for 40) win against Bangladesh Women 160 in 49.3 overs (Nashra Sandhu 2 for 27, Sana Mir 2 for 19, Ghulam Fatima 3 for 28) by 67 runs.