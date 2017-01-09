SYDNEY:- Key paceman Josh Hazlewood will be rested from Australia's first ODI against Pakistan this week after his starring role in the Test series sweep, coach Darren Lehmann said Sunday. He and fellow paceman Mitchell Starc will have planned rests throughout the five-match ODI series against India. "Josh has got through a heavy workload during the home summer so far," Lehmann said. "In the past two months he has sent down almost 300 overs across two Test series against South Africa and Pakistan, as well as three ODIs against New Zealand."–AFP