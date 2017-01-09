ISLAMABAD - Opening batsman Ahmad Shahzad is optimistic about his return to the national team and vows if given chance, he will deliver.

Talking to The Nation, Shahzad said: “I am keeping eyes on West Indies matches, let’s see if given chance, I will prove my worth and play leading role in helping my team score crucial victories.”

Shahzad, who is representing Islamabad in National One-Day Cup Regions, said although it was for the very first time that he was playing for Islamabad, yet he really liked the ground and the way Islamabad players’ positive approach towards the game. “I hope I would be able to give best for Islamabad and try to live up to their expectations.”

When asked why Umar Akmal and he always at the receiving end and why they were punished on disciplinary grounds, he replied: “No, that’s not the case. I don’t think Umar and I are single out by the PCB or media. I always tried to give my 100 percent, whether playing at club, domestic or national level. Cricket is my passion and it is in my blood. My only job is to enter the field and try to do whatever I can to win for my team and country.”

To a query about his discipline, he said: “I don’t think I had ever discipline problem, but I feel when Allah gives you respect, people try to cop you and set huge expectations. I never ever tried to be involved in any controversy, instead my main aim always is to play for the country and give best performance. I have learnt a lot during the one year and now I realise people very well. I am working extra on my behaviour, which I still believe is much better.”

To another query, he replied: “Every skipper, whom I had played under, gave me respect, love and treated me well. They had different approaches and different way of dealing. Younus Khan and Afridi were very sweet to me, but I always loved to play under Misbah and performed exceptionally under his captaincy. He gave me a lot of confidence, as without the confidence, a player can’t perform.”

Shahzad said he was highly optimistic person and always took positives. “My job is to perform and leave the rest on the PCB and selectors. If they think my performances are good, they will invite me, if they don’t; I will continue to work more zeal and zest and never lose heart.”

“As a player, I feel Pakistan team could have done much better in Australia, as if ever I wanted to play in Australia, this was the perfect time, as wickets were batting paradise, like in England. The team and players had to accept their responsibility, as they know what went wrong,” he added.

When asked whether he agreed with Misbah’s logic that Pakistan had never won in Australia and they should carry that way, he said: “I don’t think I can comment on that, but we must enter with positive frame of mind, results can be achieved through hard work. I hope Pakistan will do well in the ODIs, my best wishes are with green caps and they will return successful.”