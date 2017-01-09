DIR UPPER-Syed Izaz won the PSO-sponsored four-day 2nd Lowari Snow Jeep Rally which concluded here on Sunday. Syed Izaz of Islamabad 4/4 Club was winner of the event followed by Timur Khan of 4/4 Club Peshawar and Shahzada Raza of Chitral Club.

Pakistan Army and the district administration organised the event at border peak between Dir Upper and district Chitral. Major Officer Commanding (GOC) Malakand Division Amir Ali Awan was the chief guest while civil and military officers as well as a large number of locals were also present there. Total 50 competitors from various 4/4 clubs took part in the contest and the rally covered a distance of 37km in the Lawari Tunnel.

GOC Amir Ali said the aim of the event was to a give a massage of peace to the globe as the area had faced militancy a few years back. He said that such occasions would promote peace and tourism in the region.

The officer said the Lawari Top was a paradise on earth which would need attention of the government and the army would be providing all-out support for its development. “Such types of snow festivals will be arranged in the future as well.”

He asked the locals to continue cooperation with the forces. The chief guests also distributed prizes among the winners. Stalls of locals and conventional instruments and wood handicrafts had also been installed by the locals there. The Chitrali Kelash and Khattak dance were enjoyed by the participants.