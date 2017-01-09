LAHORE: National cricket selection committee, headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq, has named fast bowler Junaid Khan as the replacement of Mohammad Irfan, who is returning home due to his mother’s death.

“Inzamam, after consulting the team management, has named Junaid as Irfan’s replacement for the five-match ODI series against Australia, commencing from January 13,” said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here.

Earlier, Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Irfan’s mother passed away on Monday.

The pacer is currently on tour with the team in Australia for the upcoming five-match ODI series starting from January 13.

The bowler’s father had passed away three months ago.

Meanwhile, teammates and former players expressed their condolences over the tragic news.