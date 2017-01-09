ISLAMABAD - Ton-up opener Naved Malik guided Rawalpindi Region to thrashing 8-wicket triumph over Islamabad Region in the National One-Day Cup Regions 2016-17 round one match played here at Diamond Ground on Sunday.

Rawalpindi Region won the toss and opted to field first to take advantage of the dampness of the pitch, and the decision paid off as Islamabad could only score 175-9 in 35 overs. Abid Ali was star of the day for Islamabad as he slammed 68 hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes while Sarmad Bhatti contributed 22. Sadaf Hussain ripped through Islamabad batting line up by grabbing 4-32, while part-timer Sohaib Maqsood chipped in with 2-33.

Rawalpindi, in reply, achieved the target in 27.5 overs. Thanks mainly to highly pathetic fielding from Islamabad as they gave centurion Naved three charm lives while Awais Zia also remained lucky twice as simple run out chance was missed. Naved took full advantage of the drop catches and hammered unbeaten 110 in 86 balls, studded with 14 fours and 3 sixes. Awias Zia hit 36 and Yasir Hameed 22. Ahmed Shahzad took 1-11.

At Pindi Stadium, Junaid Khan helped Peshawar outclass Fata by 6 wickets.

Batting first, Fata were bowled out for 148 in 22.5 overs with Khushdil Shah scoring 55, Fawad Khan 31 and Hussain Tallat 21. Junaid Khan bagged 4-31 and Imran Khan Junior 3-20. In reply, Peshawar achieved the target in 22 overs losing 4 wickets. Iftikhar Ahmed made 48 and Israrullah 42.

At KRL Stadium, Karachi Region Whites beat Karachi Region Blues by 8 runs on D/L method in rain-reduced match. Batting first, Blues were all out for 143 in 29.5 and in reply, Whites could score 121-5 wickets in 25 overs, thus won the match on better run rate.