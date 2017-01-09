LAHORE-Pakistan Davis Cup team captain Rashid Malik is upbeat about Pakistan chances again visiting Iran team in the Asia Oceania Group-II tie to be hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad.

In an interview with The Nation, former Davis Cupper Rashid, said: "Pakistan is comparatively a better team as against Iran while it will also have home advantage, so being a captain, I am pretty confident about my team's chances of winning the tie."

Speaking about ITF decision of rejecting the plea of Iran and allowing Pakistan to host the tie, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder Rashid said: “It was the right decision made by the ITF, because in the past, Iranian kabaddi team had come to train in Islamabad at Pakistan Sports Complex. I would appreciate the efforts of PTF president Salim Saifullah and Syed Dilawar Abbas for giving assurity of security measurements.”

The former Davis Cupper thanked the PTF president for having confidence in him and his abilities. “Since Salim took over as PTF president, there has been increase of national and junior national championships. Under the umbrella of the PTF, the PLTA also conducted maximum number of junior national championships in 2015 and 16. The PTF and PLTA have jointly been working at grassroots level to hunt fresh talent.”

When asked being a captain, what’s his plans and strategies that can help national team win tie against Iran, he said: “Being a captain of Pakistan team, my strategy will be to keep the players united and free of tension, give them confidence and make them sharp, as it will help them play freely and finish as victorious.”

Once Pakistani players used to play Davis Cup matches at home soil in front of home crowd and the players like Rashid, who remained Pakistan No 1 most successful Davis Cup captain, have witnessed such great times. When asked regarding it, he said: “In past, Pakistan team has won a lot of crucial ties against New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, China and Malaysia in Pakistan in front of home crowd. I feel great that Davis Cup has returned to Pakistan after 12 years, so now they can show their skills home. I would like to thank the ITF for allowing us to hold this important tie. Players like Aisam and Aqeel will be at their best in front of huge crowd. They still are the best players, who will lead Pakistan team to victory.”

“In my opinion, I would go with my best combination of Aisam and Aqeel for the opening two singles so that we can try to go 2-love up. In my book, I believe physical fitness and mental strength is key to success as I always tell my players to fight till death,” he added.

He requested Punjab CM Mian Shahbaz Sharif to have more grounds for tennis in all over Punjab, where poor children might play this expensive game and show their talent. He also praised the CM for having constructed a world class tennis stadium here at Nishtar Park.

The ex-Davis Cupper urged Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to come and witness this important tie as its being held in Islamabad at Pakistan Sports Complex.

“The arrival of the PM will certainly boost the players’ morale and buck them up to win this tie with great gusto and zeal.”