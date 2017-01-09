Lahore-Saqib Khan Khakwani struck sterling six to steer Bilal Steel/Dascon Construction to title triumph as they defeated Ahsan & Co in the New Year Polo Cup thrilling final played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on chilly Sunday.

Saqib was star of the day as he displayed dazzling performance and contributed significant six goals while Taimur Ali Malik added one. Awesome Ahmed Ali Tiwana also played outstanding polo and smashed superb six but heroics couldn’t help his team score victory.

Ahsan & Co started the match with tremendous two goals – both were hit by Ahmed Tiwana – to take 2-0 lead. Taimur Ali Malik helped Bilal Steel reduce the lead to 2-1 before the end of the first chukker. Bilal Steel bounced back in style and dominated the second chukker fully as they blasted two goals through Saqib to take 3-2 lead. Ahsan & Co also made a strong comeback in the third chukker and scored two goals through Ahmed Tiwana to finish the chukker, having 4-3 lead.

In the high-voltage fourth chukker, six goals were scored by both the teams – as Ahsan & Co struck two and Bilal Steel hammered four. From Ahsan & Co, Ahmed Tiwana once again scored a brace while from Bilal Steel, phenomenal Saqib scored all the four goals to help his team finish as triumphant. Taimur Mawaz Khan and Khuan Alberdi supervised the final as field umpires.

After winning the final, man-of-the-match Saqib Khakwani said: “Although today, we didn’t play up to the mark as we committed so many errors yet we made a strong comeback in the last chukker and finished as title winners.”

“Now we are going to have a short break in this season, as the first round has been completed and the next round will begin from end of the January, where high-goal tournaments will be played in which top national and international players will take part. In fact, a very interesting and exciting polo will be on offer in the next round,” he added.

In the subsidiary final, Barry’s outclassed Imperial Sugar by 6-0. Hamza Mawaz Khan was superb with his mallot and horse as he thwarted fabulous four goals while his father Taimur Mawaz Khan scored a brace from the winning side.

Brig (R) Hamayun Malik was chief guest at the final and gave away trophies and souvenirs to the winners. LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder, Lord Nazeer Ahmad, executive committee members, their families and polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.