Injured Pliskova pulls out of Sydney

SYDNEY - World number six Karolina Pliskova has withdrawn from the Sydney International with a left thigh injury, tournament organisers said Sunday. The Czech, who was the fourth seed for the Sydney event, demolished France's Alize Cornet 6-0, 6-3 to win the Brisbane International on Saturday. As her withdrawal came before the start of the first match, Italian Roberta Vinci as the next eligible seed took Pliskova's open spot and a qualifier/lucky loser would come into the draw, organisers said. Pliskova is set to leapfrog Dominika Cibulkova to become world number five when the new rankings are released on Monday. Pliskova is one of the favourites for the Australian Open, which begins in Melbourne next week. She was runner-up to world number one Angelique Kerber at last year's US Open.–AFP

Shiffrin glides to Maribor slalom

MARIBOR - US star Mikaela Shiffin didn't let skiing over a broken gate in the opening run prevent her from winning the Maribor slalom on Sunday, her fifth success in the discipline this season. Shiffrin bagged her 27th World Cup race and 24th slalom win as she timed an overall 1min 39.61sec to see off Swiss rival Wendy Holdener by .19sec and Sweeden's Frida Hansdotter by .32sec. The 21-year-old from Colorado briefly lost the lead after her near mishap with the gate as it rolled down the piste. But she managed to gain enough time on a searing bottom section showing to recoup her advantage and pull off the win. Shiffrin had five days earlier failed to finish a slalom run for the first time in four seasons at Zagreb after she straddled a gate to end a 12 slalom race winning streak.–AFP

Hamza lifts National Amateur Golf title

ISLAMABAD – Hamza Khattak clinched the 2nd Asghar Khan National Amateur Golf Championship 2016-17, which concluded at Pakistan Air Force Golf Course, Peshawar on Sunday. Hamza grabbed the title with net score of 11 under par 205. Bilal Bali was second with net score two under 214 and Major Jamshed was third with score of 214. In the gross category, Zubair Hussain finished first, Tariq second and Malik Pervez third. In the ladies category, Tahira Nazeer was first in net followed by Hamna Amjad while in gross, Dr Farida Naseer was first followed by Mrs Colonel Tariq. Air Chief Marshal, Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.–Staff Reporter

Thomas leads Tournament of Champions

LOS ANGELES - Justin Thomas is doing his best to avoid a repeat of his lacklustre start to 2016, shooting a six-under 67 Saturday to seize sole possession of the lead at the USPGA Tournament of Champions. Thomas was at 18-under 201 after firing his third straight 67 heading into Sunday's final round at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. The 23-year-old American had a two-shot lead over the hottest player in the game, Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (66), who is seeking his fifth win in his last six tournaments worldwide. Second round co-leader Ryan Moore was tied for third at 14-under with fellow Americans Jimmy Walker and William McGirt. World No 1 Jason Day of Australia has his work cut out for him as the Australian was tied for 13th at 10-under following a three-under 70.–AFP

LAHORE: Chief guest Brig (R) Hamayun Malik, flanked by Lord Nazeer Ahmad, in a group photo with winning team.