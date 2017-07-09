LONDON - The ICC's code of conduct has come under scathing criticism from Graeme Smith who disagreed strongly with the suspension of fast bowler Kagiso Rabada from the Trent Bridge Test. Rabada earned one demerit point for swearing at Ben Stokes on top of three he already had for a shove on Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella in January. Smith understood the sanction was based on collective, not isolated incidents. "It's ridiculous," Smith said. "No-one wrote about it, no-one spoke about it. It was only because it was on the stump mic that it's become a thing."