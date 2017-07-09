TAUNTON - New Zealand have thrived on a set template this World Cup: rout the opposition for a low score and mow down the target. That template fetched New Zealand their third win and took them a step closer to the semi-finals. The result also meant Pakistan were the first side to be dumped out of the tournament after five defeats in as many matches.

Offspinner Leigh Kasperek and seamer Hannah Rowe, who was on the verge of a hat-trick at one point, claimed combined figures of 19-2-57-5 to bundle Pakistan out for 144 - their fourth successive sub-150 score in the World Cup. Sophie Devine then made a mockery of the target, narrowly missing out on the fastest century in Women's ODIs during her 41-ball 93. She, however, did break the record for the most sixes in an innings - hitting nine, including eight in the arc between midwicket and long-on. New Zealand sealed victory with eight wickets and 210 balls to spare and sounded out a stern warning to the other sides.

Only hours after South Africa's Lizelle Lee had smote seven sixes in Leicester to equal the record, Devine rewrote it. The carnage began when Devine clubbed seamer Kainat Imtiaz for three successive boundaries in the fourth over, after previous match-winner Rachel Priest had been dismissed. Devine meted out the same treatment to Diana Baig as New Zealand spliced 43 runs off the target in five overs. Devine continued on her merry way, reaching fifty off 27 balls. A hundred seemed a possibility before she checked a slog-sweep and top-edged a return catch to left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu with New Zealand two away from the win.

Amy Satterthwaite, who proved the ideal foil for the rampaging Devine, laid out the finishing touches with a slapped boundary. The mammoth win propelled New Zealand net-run rate from 1.520 to 2.301.

Pakistan, though, had started positively with the openers Ayesha Zafar and Nahida Khan putting on 35 for the first wicket. They showed urgency and dispatched the bad balls before Kasperek broke through. She got one to drift away and had Zafar dragging a catch to mid-on. She did not turn the ball much, like Thursday, but kept drifting it, making you wonder if batsmen would be better off treating her like a legspinner. In her next over, Kasperek bowled Marina Iqbal for a duck.

BRIEF SCORES: New Zealand 147 for 2 (Devine 93, Satterthwaite 38*) beat Pakistan 144 (Mir 50, Rowe 3-22, Kerr 2-27) by eight wickets.