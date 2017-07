After latest Internatioanl Cricket Council (ICC) One Day Internatioanl (ODI) ranking, Pakistan has assured its direct qualification in the World Cup.

According to new rankings the point difference between 9th ranked West Indies and 6th ranked Pakistan has widened.

Pakistan is at 6th position with 95 points whereas with 78 points, West Indies is at 9th position.

Meanwhile South Africa with 119 points is at top, India with 114 points is at 2nd, England is at 4th and New Zealand is at 5th position.