Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir has become the first women player to represent the country in 100 One Day Internatioals (ODIs).

In a tweet, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated Mir on this milestone.


On the occasion, former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar gave Sana Mir the cap for her 100th ODI.

“This is just a start for Sana Mir and Pakistani cricket and they both will go a long way,” Sthalekar said.


Meanwhile Mir expressed gratitude on representing Pakistan in 100th ODI.

“I am honoured to receive this cap from former number 1 allrounder,” Mir wrote on twitter.


Sana Mir debuted in 2005 against Sri Lanka. She is currently ranked 6th in ICC ODI bowlnig ranking.

She has led Pakistani team to two Gold Medals in Asian Games in 2010 and 2014.

 

 