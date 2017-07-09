Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Sana Mir has become the first women player to represent the country in 100 One Day Internatioals (ODIs).

In a tweet, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has congratulated Mir on this milestone.

Congratulations Sana Mir on becoming the first woman to represent Pakistan in 100 ODIs https://t.co/50lwiXGeLV — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) July 9, 2017





On the occasion, former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar gave Sana Mir the cap for her 100th ODI.

“This is just a start for Sana Mir and Pakistani cricket and they both will go a long way,” Sthalekar said.

It was my honour to present @mir_sana05 her ???? cap!! A very special player Well Done ???????????????????????????????? https://t.co/HXo0DuiGoE — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 8, 2017





Meanwhile Mir expressed gratitude on representing Pakistan in 100th ODI.

“I am honoured to receive this cap from former number 1 allrounder,” Mir wrote on twitter.

Alhamdolillah!



Thanks a lot @sthalekar93 for presenting me w my 100th ODI Cap. Honoured to receive it from former world #1 allrounder pic.twitter.com/nsM66vyYLn — Sana Mir (@mir_sana05) July 8, 2017





Sana Mir debuted in 2005 against Sri Lanka. She is currently ranked 6th in ICC ODI bowlnig ranking.

She has led Pakistani team to two Gold Medals in Asian Games in 2010 and 2014.