Mattek-Sands faces knee surgery

LONDON - American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, whose agonising on-court injury shocked Wimbledon, says she will need surgery and faces being sidelined from the game. Mattek-Sands lay screaming on the court after injuring her knee against Romanian Sorana Cirstea on Thursday and was carried off court and taken to hospital. "I ruptured my patellar tendon, and I’m going to be needing surgery, so I'll be out for a while," the 32-year-old told her fans in a Facebook Live chat. Mattek-Sands said that she had heard a "pop" in her leg as she stepped towards the net. The American, who suffered a serious ligament injury to the same knee four years ago, has won five grand slam doubles titles with Lucie Safarova and the pair would have held all four at the same time had they clinched a sixth at Wimbledon.–Agencies

Kevin dreams of rematch with de Villiers

LONDON - South Africa's Kevin Anderson reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for the third time on Friday but admitted he had cricket on his mind. With his beloved Proteas taking on England in first Test on other side of London at Lord's, the 31-year-old will be keeping a close eye on the match. However, he has two regrets. He won't be able to pay a first ever visit to the ground and he's sorry that regular South Africa captain AB de Villiers won't be playing. "I played AB at tennis a long time ago. He was 12 and I was 10. He was a good tennis player and he beat me," recalled Anderson of de Villiers who is sitting out the Test series. "We keep in touch but I am still waiting for a rematch. I know that Saturday at Lord's is always a special day but I will have to watch it on TV." Agencies

Sainz plays down uncertainty over future

VIENNA - Carlos Sainz Saturday moved to calm a row over his future by suggesting that his comments had been blown out of proportion. The Spaniard had said that a fourth year with Toro Rosso was unlikely, having had an offer from Renault before Red Bull, Toro Rosso's parent company, exercised their option on his services. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner had reacted on Friday by stating that he was under contract and would have to stay with Toro Rosso in 2018. "Everything probably has been thrown a bit out of proportion," he said. "What I said is nothing strange, I believe. As a driver, as an ambitious driver, as a human, it's clear my first goal in life is to become a Red Bull driver and start fighting for podiums with them again - I owe them everything, but I have ambitions.”–Agencies

Munoz extends Greenbrier Classic lead

WASHINGTON - Sebastian Munoz, his sights on a first US PGA Tour title, stretched his lead at the Greenbrier Classic to three shots on Friday with a second-round 67. Munoz couldn't match his stellar 61 of Thursday, but he sorted out some early troubles off the tee to counter two bogeys with five birdies as he moved to 12-under 128 for the tournament. "I think it was a good round," the 24-year-old Colombian said. "I missed more fairways than yesterday, I was out of position more. So it just took a little more effort to get those birdies, to have easy par putts. Today I made a lot of clutch putts to keep the momentum going." American Hudson Swafford had four birdies in a four-under 66 to join Ben Martin (67) in second place on 131. Swafford is looking for a second title of the season.–Agencies

Canada down French Guiana at Gold Cup

NEW YORK - Teenage striker Alphonso Davies scored twice as Canada withstood a fightback from minnows French Guiana to open their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign with a 4-2 victory in Group A. Davies, 16, who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana in 2000 as his family fled fighting in Liberia, finished clinically in the 60th and 85th minutes to give Canada all three points. Davies' second goal snuffed out French Guiana's hopes of salvaging a draw after they scored twice in the second half through Roy Contout and Sloan Privat after Canada had earlier cruised into a 3-0 lead. French Guiana's preparations had been overshadowed by controversy concerning forward Florent Malouda. The former France and Chelsea star had hoped to play for the territory of his birth but was deemed ineligible by CONCACAF.–Agencies