Iconic Brazilian and Barcelona football player Ronaldinho has thanked Karachi and Pakistan for warn welcome, love and support for him and his fellow players.

The Brazilian star and other famous footballers including Roberto Corlos, Ryan Giggs, Nicolas Anelka, George Boateng, David James and Luis Boa Morte are in Pakistan to play 7-player each games in Karachi and Lahore.

Ronaldinho tweeted a minute long video and wrote “Thanks Karachi, Thanks Pakistan”.





In the video he and other players can be seen enetering in the stadium along Pakistan Army perssonel and organisers.

The internatioal players are in two teams, one led by Ronaldinho and other by Ryan Giggs.

In first match last night in Karachi Ronaldinho’s team beat Giggs team by 2-1.

Huge crowd and fans watched the match in metropolitan city yesterday.

Earlier, Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa met the international players and thanked them for coming to Pakistan.

COAS told them Pakistan is a sports loving country.

" We thank COAS for hospitality & pleased to be in a beautiful and peaceful Pakistan" @10Ronaldinho (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/ksIBE6dkpp — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 8, 2017



