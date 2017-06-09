Former Australian captain Ian Chappell, who is in Pakistan for his expert opinion on ICC Champions' Trophy 2017, said he is feeling safer in Pakistan than in England at the moment.

He said this while talking in PTV Sports' special transmission for ICC Champions' Trophy 2017. The cricketer said he has only been in Pakistan for just a few days but he is feeling safe.

He also stressed the need for cricket administrators to draw fair balance for playing cricket.

He said if the international cricket teams are not coming to Pakistan for the dangers , then what will they do with England in crisis situation there.