LONDON:- The legendary off-spinner, with 800 Test wickets to his name, became the first Sri Lanka to be inducted into the prestigious list. Muttiah Muralidaran was Thursday formally inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame by ICC Chief Executive David Richardson during the innings break of the India versus Sri Lanka ICC Champions Trophy match at The Oval. Muralidaran said: “It is a moment of great pride and honour to be receiving this award, especially from the ICC which is the ultimate any cricketer can aspire to achieve. I thank the ICC for making this possible because this is a moment I will cherish throughout life.”–Agencies