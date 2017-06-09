MOMENT OF THE DAY

AB de Villiers, ranked No. 1 in the ICC Batting Rankings, was the prize scalp the Pakistan bowlers were after. The side noticeably grew in confidence from the moment the South Africa captain skewed a drive to Mohammad Hafeez at backward point off the bowling of Imad Wasim. At 61/3, a re-energised Pakistan put their questionable early-innings fielding efforts behind them – both Amir and Shoaib Malik failed to throw down the stumps from 10 yards – and threw everything they had at the team ranked No. 1 in the ICC ODI Rankings.

FIND OF THE DAY

Mohammad Amir’s figures of 0/50 didn’t do his contribution justice. He bombarded South Africa with pacey, back-of-a-length missiles until unleashing a nasty in-swinging yorker to Miller, which sent the left-hander sliding to the turf. He was given out lbw before a South Africa review overturned the decision. But Hassan Ali edges out Amir for this one. He welcomed Wayne Parnell to the crease with one that angled in and straightened before beating the left-hander’s outside edge and crashing into the top of off-stump. Two in two and textbook stuff.

SHOT OF THE DAY

A big six over long-off signalled the start of ‘Miller Time’ with two overs to go. Junaid Khan delivered it full, straight and in his arc, before Miller used his bottom hand to get underneath the length and muscle it over the boundary fielder.

Subdued by his usual standards, by that time Miller had earned the right to cut loose.

STAT OF THE DAY

AAB de Villiers succumbed to his first ever golden duck in ODI cricket and his first score of zero since 2007. It wasn’t a good day for the South Africa skipper, who also pulled a hamstring in the field.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH:

PAKISTAN – HASSAN ALI

Hassan Ali finished with figures of 3-24 off eight overs, picking up the wickets of Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy and Wayne Parnell. The 23-year-old fast bowler displayed maturity, variation and raw pace. The latter was illustrated by his dismissal of Parnell – his second wicket in as many deliveries. He also ate up a lot of ground to catch out Kagiso Rabada via a full-stretch dive from mid-on, which edged out Imran Tahir’s second grab at third man for catch of the day.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH:

SOUTH AFRICA– DAVID MILLER

David Miller has added brain to his brawn in recent seasons, and he proved once again that he can play a situation and not solely rely on brute force. South Africa’s No. 5 batsman brought up his 50 – his slowest in ODIs – from his 83rd ball. Yet, in a way, it was one of his most impressive. He had to fight the aggressive natural instincts that have given him an overall career strike-rate of 103.75. Miller finished with 75 not out from 104 deliveries, which included just one six and three fours.