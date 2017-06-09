KARACHI: Joining the coveted line up of international players in the Ronaldinho and Friends’ squad coming to Pakistan in summer this year to play an exhibition match under Leisure Leagues is the former Chelsea legend John Terry as announced by Shahzeb Mehmood Trunkwala, President World Group, today in a ceremony held at Pearl Continental Hotel Karachi.

John Terry is one of the most decorated players in football history. In his role as the England and Chelsea Captain, he has five Premiere League titles, four FA Cup titles, a Champions Leagues title and a UEFA Europe League title to his name.

UK’s largest amateur football league, Leisure Leagues, a company of World Group (Trunkwala’s), has announced a long term plan for all football enthusiasts to be part of their 5, 6 and 7-a-side football in Pakistan. Leisure Leagues Pakistan is a nationwide initiative of Trunkwala family to bring football in the country and create a platform for the local talent of Pakistan.

“Bringing international players of this stature to Pakistan is a step towards building the country’s image globally. At home, we want to empower our local talent and create a platform that gives every individual a chance to play football and groom their skills,” said Trunkwala.

“We want the youth of Pakistan to pursue their passion for football without any hardship and eventually to showcase their talents internationally.”

The event was attended by Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani who congratulated Trunkwala family and Leisure Leagues for this commendable feat. He said, “I am glad to see the stellar line up of Ronaldinho and Friends, and hope to see this venture go a long way.”

“I congratulate Mr Mehmood Trunkwala and Leisure Leagues and World Group team for taking this initiative. This initiative is a turning point for the youth of Pakistan. Pakistan has immense talent for many sports. To see that football in Pakistan is evolving with Trunkwala family and Leisure Leagues creating this platform to strengthen the local teams’ prowess is commendable.

“It is indeed a massive plan to have come from private sector and Government of Pakistan is ready to support it whole heartedly. This venture is of great patriotic value which will create opportunities for Pakistanis and soften the image of the country.”

Leisure Leagues Pakistan COO Ishaq Shah said “Our aim is to ensure a nationwide platform for football players in Pakistan. We will provide the complete infrastructure to sustain football as a sport in Pakistan.”

He assured the Ronaldinho and Friends is not just a one-off thing and that Leisure Leagues have many such events planned for Pakistan.

World Group President Shahzeb Trunkwala stated that the leagues would help players in Pakistan become international players, get scholarships in foreign varsities and placement opportunities abroad.