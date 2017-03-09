LONDON-With a second 5-1 rout in three weeks, Bayern Munich completed Arsenal’s humiliation on a night of protests against manager Arsene Wenger.

Whether Wenger gets a chance to return to the Champions League next season remains unclear, as his latest contract will expire at the end of this season after 21 years at the club.

His team’s heaviest-ever loss at the Emirates Stadium, completing a 10-2 aggregate loss on Tuesday as the German champions reached the quarterfinals, will only heighten demands by pockets of supporters for Wenger to go.

Asked if he will manage Arsenal again in the Champions League, Wenger replied: “I don’t know ... I am here to talk about football not my future.” It is Wenger’s failure to deliver Arsenal’s first European Cup that has diminished his standing among fans who once lauded him as a coaching revolutionary. For the seventh consecutive season, Arsenal has exited in the Round of 16 and it has still only reached the final once, back in 2006.

Wenger deflected questions about his own future by reprimanding Tuesday’s referee for what the Frenchman called “unexplainable and scandalous” decisions. The night’s other game saw the first-leg score replicated as Real Madrid beat Napoli 3-1 to reach the last eight for a seventh successive season.

But Bayern enjoyed such an emphatic advantage that Arsenal had an uphill task. A glimmer of hope, though, came in the 20th minute when Theo Walcott beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at his near post.

Nothing went Arsenal’s way after that. Walcott was denied a potential penalty and then Koscielny was dismissed after the referee initially prepared to show the captain a yellow card for bringing down Robert Lewandowski 10 minutes into the second half.

“The game was difficult until the penalty,” said Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is looking to win the Champions League with a third different club after successes with AC Milan and Real Madrid. “We were too open. They pushed as we expected. We were not so clear with the ball as we usually are.”

Arsenal didn’t do itself any favors, going into freefall as Bayern tore Wenger’s side apart with a clinical attacking masterclass. Arjen Robben netted after a poor clearance by goalkeeper David Ospina in the 68th minute, and Douglas Costa added another in the 78th before Arturo Vidal scored twice in the space of five minutes.

REAL KNOCK OFF NAPOLI: In Naples, Italy, two quick-fire goals saw Real Madrid survive an early scare to win at Napoli and reach the quarterfinals for a seventh successive time.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg, Dries Mertens gave Napoli hope with a 24th-minute strike to send a packed San Paolo stadium into raptures. But Madrid captain Sergio Ramos headed in a Toni Kroos corner early in the second half and had another header deflected in by Mertens six minutes later to effectively end the contest.

Alvaro Morata wrapped up the 6-2 victory on aggregate for the holders by tapping in a rebound in stoppage time after Pepe Reina had denied Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We really suffered a lot in the first half, we couldn’t do what we wanted to do, they were pressing us very high,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “Then we made changes in the second half and we were much better. It was completely different. We are happy.”

Napoli was left to rue its first-half profligacy which saw Mertens hit the post. Ronaldo, who is two goals short of becoming the first player to score 100 times in European competition, was also denied by the woodwork.

“We weren’t only equal to Real Madrid for the first 55 minutes, we were better than them,” Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said. “We put them in a lot of difficulty and that’s something to be proud of. We’re very disappointed above all for the fans, because these fans deserved something more.

Results

Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli

Real advance 6-2 on aggregate

Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal

Bayern advance 10-2 on aggregate