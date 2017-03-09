ISLAMABAD-Talented all-rounder Immad Wasim looked highly optimistic about his chances of making Test debut for the country against the West Indies.

Talking to The Nation, Immad, who performed exceptionally Karachi Kings during the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), said he was completely satisfied with his performance in the PSL and felt Karachi Kings should have played the finals. “After staging strong comebacks, we lose matches on the trout. People had ruled us out after only three matches, but the team played like one unit and delivered. I must give credit to entire team management, coaching staff, team owners and also to great Sangakkara, who was highly inspirational, motivated and always bucked us, while Jayawardena was also very helpful for youngsters and I also I learnt a lot from both these cricketing icons.” Immad said playing alongside one of the best players of modern era was a great experience of his life. “The way Sangakkara lifted the team and players morale and guided all the youngsters was really appreciable. His superb wicket-keeping at this age is a great lesson for all the youngsters, who want to start their professional cricketing career.

“It was wonderful second edition and I must give credit to PCB, PSL chairman Najam Sethi and each and every individual involved in the mega project for holding it successfully. The local players exceled against the top professionals of the international cricket mega stars but it was unfortunate not to win the crunch match against Zalmis. It was also a great learning experience to gel with top international players,” he added.

When asked whether he felt extra pressure of bowling with new ball when dew was a main hurdle, Immad said: “Actually I enjoyed that confidence by the skipper on me, which was motivational and brought best out of me. I enjoyed taking wickets and restricting the world’s best players from hitting me out of park. I have improved my batting and bowling and it will help me in the international arena.”

About chances of booking berth in Test squad, Immad said: “I have always given focus to perform in the field and let the selectors and the PCB to decide, who is suitable for longer version f the game. My job is to perform and leave the rest, but if considered for the Test team, I would give more than 100 percent. I am also setting my sights on Champions Trophy, because English wickets suit my style of play. Hopefully, I will be able to play leading role and help Pakistan lift the trophy missing from our otherwise highly-decorated cabinet.”

About PSL final in Lahore, Immad said: “I witnessed each and every ball of the final, which was staged successfully by the organisers. I must give credit to PCB, Najam Sethi, armed forces, federal and provincial governments for providing excellent security and making foolproof arrangements. The conduct of final in Lahore is a clear indication that Pakistan is safe for hosting all kinds of international matches. Hopefully, the ICC will allow international tournaments and matches to Pakistan.

“I am grateful to all the international players and officials, who supported Pakistan cricket in time of need, especially Darren Sammy, who is a true legend and loves Pakistan and its people. Sir Viv Richards presence was also a source of great inspiration for all and it means a lot for every cricketer. It was a great final and wonderful occasion. I hope and pray that Pakistan may host a full-fledge international cricket series soon,” Immad concluded.